...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Moderate to heavy snow will spread north across the area this
afternoon. Snow will continue into Thursday before diminishing.
Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow
will create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across
rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and
air travel are expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 8 and 11
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Menominee,
Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible tonight and
Thursday due to near blizzard conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider delaying travel until the storm subsides. If travel is
necessary, use extreme caution.  The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Losing power on a virtual learning day

Wausau School District opts for virtual learning day over traditional snow day

(WAOW) -- Several school districts opted for virtual learning days during the storm.

But with the potential for blizzard conditions, internet companies like Spectrum are warning that there could be potential service outages during the storm.

So what should you do if your child loses power or internet access over the next couple of days?

One official for the Stevens Point School district says there's no pressure for students who run into technical difficulties.

"On a regular day students miss school and they're excused," said Brian Casey, Director of Technology for SPASD. "So if they can't attend virtually because they don't have power, their internet's out, they're sick, they're traveling, any number of reasons, they can be excused just like on a regular day."

As for the Wausau School District, they say they know potential outages may mean participating in virtual learning is not an option for some students. They say that is okay, and staff will work with students to get everyone back on the same page when they return in-person.

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 

