Losing power on a virtual learning day

(WAOW) -- Several school districts opted for virtual learning days during the storm.
But with the potential for blizzard conditions, internet companies like Spectrum are warning that there could be potential service outages during the storm.
So what should you do if your child loses power or internet access over the next couple of days?
One official for the Stevens Point School district says there's no pressure for students who run into technical difficulties.
"On a regular day students miss school and they're excused," said Brian Casey, Director of Technology for SPASD. "So if they can't attend virtually because they don't have power, their internet's out, they're sick, they're traveling, any number of reasons, they can be excused just like on a regular day."
As for the Wausau School District, they say they know potential outages may mean participating in virtual learning is not an option for some students. They say that is okay, and staff will work with students to get everyone back on the same page when they return in-person.