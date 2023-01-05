Lumber costs continue to plummet

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Multiple factors contributed to the spike in lumber costs during the pandemic, from supply chain issues to labor shortages.
But now even with inflation being a concern for almost everything else, this last year flipped the script on lumber prices.
And it's a welcoming relief for contractors and homeowners looking to build as lumber costs dropped over 60% over the last year.
"Lumber prices are coming way down over the past few years," said Craig Schopf, General Manager of Menards in Wausau.
At roughly $365 per 1,000 board feet the price of lumber is now the lowest it's been since the pandemic.
"Quite frankly our numbers are at pre-Covid numbers now which are significantly less, less than over half of what they were at the peaks," said Geoff Borst, General Manager of FirstSource Builders in Wausau.
Part of the reason for the drop is sawmills are back in full force, and at the same time-- fewer people are building new homes.
"There are two factors of any commodity, supply and demand, and now supply is good but demand has dropped dramatically," Brost said.
But that's not the case for all building materials. In some cases prices are still trending upward.
"We've had steady increases in most of the major components that go into a home," Brost said.
While the drop in price will have some affect for home builders, lumber really only accounts for 25% of the buildings costs.
"Moving forward I would say we're really expecting a lot less spikes this year in the price," Schopf said. "The last few years have been very volatile, so with the lumber market being as volatile as it was during the pandemic, were not expecting that - were not foreseeing that this year."