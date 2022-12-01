Mailbox to the North Pole in central Wisconsin

(WAOW) -- It's officially December and that means Christmas is just weeks away, but there's still time to send your wish list to Santa.
Whether it's to ask for the new toy or to beg for no coal in your stocking this year, Santa has placed his very own mailbox to the North Pole right here in central Wisconsin.
Dale Robinson has been a friend of Santa's for years and he ensures all letters sent through the mailbox will get to Santa in time for Christmas.
Letters can be dropped off anytime before he leaves the North Pole Christmas eve.
"Don't forget to write a letter for him, come on down drop it in the mailbox it will get to him," said Robinson. "It just brings the spirit out and makes everybody happy, and a smile and Merry Christmas goes a long ways.
While you can drop your letter to Santa 24-7 at Riverside park in Nekoosa -- there will be special events this Saturday kicking off at 5:45 p.m. with a parade.
Followed by a light show and fireworks and of course Santa and Mrs. Klaus also will be there.
If you are interested in helping offset costs for the mailbox or the lighting display, they are encouraging donations to also be dropped in the box.