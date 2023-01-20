Majority of Marathon County snowmobile trails opening tomorrow

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) — Snowmobilers rejoice!
Many Marathon County snowmobile trails will be opening effective 8 a.m. Saturday.
Here are the trail opening info:
Zone 1 - Open
Zone 2 – Open, use caution on creek crossings.
Zone 3 – Majority of trails remain closed. Partial trail openings exist for the following: Corridor Trail 15 from Weston Ave north to the Mountain Bay State Trail. The Mountain Bay Trail from Intersection 268 (County Road J) going west to Yellowbanks Park (County Highway X). From Intersection 453 by Bevent, going one mile North to Family Tradition, to provide access to Zone 1. All other sections of Zone 3 remain closed, please respect closed trails and private property.
Zone 4 - Open, use caution on Rib River Crossing by Lions Park and Hwy O/Corridor 20.
Zone 5 – Majority of trails are open. Partial trail closures exist for the following: From Intersection #110 to #111 due to running water. A&H trail from Intersection #114 into Taylor and Lincoln County. Hamburg trail from Intersection #153 to County Highway S remains open.
Zone 6 - Open
Trail Conditions are described as Early Season. The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to please use caution and stay on open trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations for those riders going off marked trails. Trail Maps are available online as well as at our office. Respect closed trails, private property and the efforts of our snowmobile clubs.
According to the release from the Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry:
Reminder, that snowmobile trails allowing Winter ATV use will generally open to ATVs 10 days after the trails have been open to snowmobiles or if conditions allow for earlier riding.
Please review the Marathon County Snowmobile Trail Map for trails allowing Winter ATV Use. UTVs are not allowed on Marathon County Snowmobile Trails at any time.