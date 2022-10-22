Make A Difference leaf raking returns to Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Make a Difference Day returned to Marathon County Saturday morning.
The United Way of Marathon County held the leaf-raking pickup for elderly and physically disabled people.
Over 600 people volunteered to help out, raking over 130 different yards around Marathon County.
"It's a pretty rewarding event. It's one of that people love to do. The homeowners' are appreciative," said Elizabeth Robinson of United Way.
United Way has held this event for over 30 years as volunteers see this as a great way to help the community.