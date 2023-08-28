Making a safety plan with your kids

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Whether it's something as simple as a missed bus, or as serious as a lockdown, Wisconsin Emergency Management wants you and your kids to set up a list of emergency contacts and plans.
They said that since kids are away from home a lot during the school year, it's important to have a set plan now, if there's ever a situation where you can't get in contact with them.
WEM says to create an emergency communications plan, which lists the phone numbers of parents, along with members of a student’s extended family or close friends to serve as backup contacts.
If cell phones are allowed at school, program them with emergency contact numbers, and review safety information shared by your school, including school bus safety and other topics.
WEM have a full list of advice, plus some templates you can use on their website.