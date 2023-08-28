Making sure your kids are eating healthy at school

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) When it comes to making sure your kids actually eat the the healthy things you send them with, whether they're fruits or vegetables, Gundersen Health says it's not rocket science.
Their secret, is teamwork, and making sure your kids actually get a say in what they'll be having in the cafeteria.
Halley Molstad, a dietician with Gundersen, said, "One of the most important things that people can do when they're packing lunches for their kids is to actually involve them in the process of either putting the meals together or allowing them to make some choices."
She also said to make sure that your kid's lunch involves at least three different food groups, and to help them find foods they like within those groups.