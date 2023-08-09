Male mountain goat "Hemlock" leaving Wildwood Zoo to be reunited with brother in Minocqua

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — A male mountain goat is leaving Wildwood Zoo weeks after the passing of the zoo's female mountain goat in Marshfield. "Hemlock" the male mountain goat is remaining in Wisconsin, though, moving to Wildwood Wildlife Park and Safari in Minocqua in their newly built exhibit.
Wildwood Park & Zoo announced the move on its Facebook page yesterday. Hemlock will reunite with his brother to form a bachelor herd until additional mountain goats are available for placement, the post said.
Hemlock was Wildwood Zoo's male mountain goat who was left alone after Ruby the female mountain goat passed in late June. Hemlock arrived at Wildwood Zoo in April 2022 from the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck, North Dakota.
"While we will certainly miss hearing his little squeal and hooves running down the mountain to greet us, we know that this is the best thing for him," the post said. "He will make his move early next week. Further consideration will be given to the rock pile pasture moving forward."