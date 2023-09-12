Man, 25, dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wis. Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - A 25-year-old Portage County man died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Aspirus Riverview Hospital on Friday afternoon.
According to a press release from Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, at about 1:25 p.m. WRPD received a call to respond to the hospital to assist Portage County deputies trying to locate a man who had been reported missing.
Officers determined his last known location at Riverview Hospital. After checking surveillance footage from the hospital, a man matching the description of the missing man was seen entering the hospital and going to a bathroom near the Emergency Department, the release said.
After watching it was determined the man never left the bathroom and no one else entered it. After unlocking the door Portage County Sheriff's Department found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot would, according to the release.
The release also said that no foul play is suspected.