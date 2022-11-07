Man charged in 2019 Wausau drive-by shooting pleads guilty

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – The man charged with firing at two teenagers in July 2019 has pleaded guilty to several felony charges.
Maurice “JB” Bell, 36, changed his plea at a court hearing today, Nov. 7, in Marathon County Court, where he was facing two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A fourth charged, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
According to court records:
On July 3, 2019, Bell and Amanda Lewis, along with three other people, were driving in Lewis’s car when they spotted two teens, ages 17 and 18, walking along North First Street in Wausau. As they approached the teens, a passenger in the car asked them, “Are you the one who wacked (sic) my nephew?”
At that point, Bell fired between four and six shots at the two; they were not harmed.
The shooting came two days after a 15-year-old boy was beaten by other teenagers with a baseball bat. That boy was friends with Lewis’s son and was at their house before he was assaulted.
Four teenagers were charged in that case – Benjamin Dickerson, Michael Hrobsky, Brendan Griffin, and Jordan Meyer. While Meyer entered a guilty plea, the others pleaded no contest.
In the drive-by shooting, Lewis entered a plea of no contest; she’s serving eight years in prison, followed by five years of extended supervision.
Bell’s sentencing hearing is Feb. 24.