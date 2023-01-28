Man Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Oneida County

NOKOMIS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Over the weekend, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a snowmobile accident. The accident was on Trail 51 south of intersection 300 near the intersection of CTH L and Heafford Road, in the town of Nokomis.
After arriving, deputies determined that a snowmobile had hit another snowmobile at a high rate of speed. The passing snowmobile wasn't able to take a curve in the trail. The operator was ejected from the snowmobile and struck a fence post.
Witnesses attempted life saving measures, however, the 41 year old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the subject will not be released until the family is notified, and the DNR is investigating the crash further.