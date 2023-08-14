Man dies after losing control, being thrown from ATV in Rib Lake on Saturday

RIB LAKE, Wis. (WAOW) — A 48-year-old Rib Lake man died after losing control of his ATV on Saturday afternoon.
According to a news release from Taylor County Sheriff's Office, at 12:50 p.m. dispatch received a call reporting an ATV crash with injuries on Lake Shore Drive in Rib Lake. The caller reported a group of individuals were driving UTVs and found found an injured man laying in the road unresponsive.
According to the release:
Upon EMS arrival the man was identified as James C. Wacholtz Jr. of Rib Lake who sustained severe injuries in the crash after being thrown from the ATV.
Officials said the preliminary investigation shows the crash happened after Wacholtz Jr. was turning right onto a roadway, lost control and overturned. Speed is considered a contributing factor, Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking said in the release.
Wacholtz Jr. was airlifted to Aspirus in Wausau where officials said he died from his injuries.