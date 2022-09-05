Man drowns in Adams County

DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities say a man drowned while swimming in the Wisconsin River Sunday.
Deputies in Adams County initially received a call Sunday of a man who had gone underwater at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area. Witnesses report the man jumped off a cliff into the water, resurfaced and then began struggling before going underwater again.
Authorities searched until dark Sunday, then returned Monday to resume the search.
After several hours, they found the victim, identified as 34-year-old Jose Borbolla Juarez of Chicago, in about 10 feet of water.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.