...AREAS OF FOG MAY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL OVERNIGHT INTO
TUESDAY MORNING...

Areas of fog will develop over much of the region overnight into
early Tuesday morning. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities as low
as 1/4 mile can be expected, especially in north central and
central Wisconsin. The fog will likely impact the Tuesday morning
commute, before mixing out between 8 am and 9 am.

Poor or rapidly changing visibility will result in locally
hazardous travel conditions late tonight into Tuesday morning.
Morning commuters should be prepared for a slower than normal
drive to work or school. When driving in fog, reduce your speed,
keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and use your low beam
headlights.

Man drowns in Adams County

Drowning

DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities say a man drowned while swimming in the Wisconsin River Sunday.

Deputies in Adams County initially received a call Sunday of a man who had gone underwater at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area. Witnesses report the man jumped off a cliff into the water, resurfaced and then began struggling before going underwater again.

Authorities searched until dark Sunday, then returned Monday to resume the search.

After several hours, they found the victim, identified as 34-year-old Jose Borbolla Juarez of Chicago, in about 10 feet of water.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

