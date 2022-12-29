Man found safe more than eight hours after truck gets stuck, lost in woods

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — A 67-year-old Thorp man found safe more than eight hours after truck gets stuck and getting lost in woods in rural Clark County on Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
The Clark County 911 Center received a call of someone lost at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. The caller said her brother, Duane Smith, 67, was driving his truck when he got stuck near South Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler, the release stated.
The press release also said:
The caller said Smith left his vehicle and decided to cut through the woods. He called her back at about 6:30 p.m. and said he was lost. His cell phone then lost power.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area with the Wisconsin DNR, the Clark County Mounted Search and Rescue Team, the Clark County Drone Team, the Marshfield Life Link Helicopter, Wings of Hope Search and Rescue and Loyal Officer Schar with his K9 in an effort to locate him.
The next morning, at about 3 a.m. Duane was located on Willard Road about five miles away in good spirits.