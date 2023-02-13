Man going to trial in deadly Portage County crash in November

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAU/WAOW) - A trial has been ordered for a 30-year-old man who was the driver in a fatal Portage County crash in November.
Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30, of Appleton, has been charged with operating a vehicle without a valid license causing death, according to reporting by WSAU. Cruz-Zelaya made an appearance in Portage County court today and was bound over for trial, according to WSAU.
RELATED: FATAL Crash: One person is dead after single vehicle crash in Amherst Junction
Speed and road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash.
The Portage County Communications Center received a report of a one-vehicle crash at 7:03 a.m. on Highway 10 West near Amherst Junction on Nov. 18. Upon arrival of responding emergency units one passenger, a 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and remaining two passengers were evaluated by medical personnel and released at the scene, according to the press release.
Initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling west on Highway 10 west of Portage County Highway B when it entered the north ditch and rolled coming to rest on its tires.
According to WSAU, Cruz-Zelaya was initially cited for overdriving the conditions but officers later recommended felony charges against him.
No trial date has been set, but a pretrial conference is slated for March 20. Cruz-Zelaya faces up to six years in jail if convicted.