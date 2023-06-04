Man in custody, kids safe after standoff in Antigo

Antigo, Wis. (WAOW) -- Two kids are safe and a man in custody after an hours long standoff with authorities late Saturday into Sunday morning.
According to the Antigo Police Department, they were called to a home on Pierce Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a domestic dispute.
When they got there, authorities say a man barricaded himself in the home with two kids and threatened to shoot officers.
Tactical units rescued the children, although officials don't elaborate on how.
A 41-year-old man was taken into custody early Sunday morning.