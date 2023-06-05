 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR EASTERN, CENTRAL, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence,
Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage,
Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Man in custody, kids safe after standoff in Antigo

  • Updated
  • 0
Man in custody, kids safe after standoff in Antigo

ANTIGO, Wis. -- (WAOW) Officers responded to a domestic dispute over the weekend on Pierce Avenue, when they say things took a turn for the worse, with 41 year-old Roger Houton barricading himself and two children inside.

Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said, "There were negotiations that went on throughout the night with him to try to get him to release the children. Members of the tactical teams did start making an entry and went in an rescued the children, and the subject further barricaded himself."

But how do police train for a hostage situation? Duley says they go through extensive training so they can make sure that both themselves and the hostages are safe.

Duley said, "Our officers start off with a week-long, or a couple day-long training for tactical operations. From there, they do monthly training within our own team."

He said at the end of the day, getting hostages out is always priority number one once the officers arrive. At the end of the day, the children were rescued unharmed, and Houton was arrested. 

Houton appeared in court and bond was set at $1 million dollars. 

