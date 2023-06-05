Man in custody, kids safe after standoff in Antigo

ANTIGO, Wis. -- (WAOW) Officers responded to a domestic dispute over the weekend on Pierce Avenue, when they say things took a turn for the worse, with 41 year-old Roger Houton barricading himself and two children inside.
Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said, "There were negotiations that went on throughout the night with him to try to get him to release the children. Members of the tactical teams did start making an entry and went in an rescued the children, and the subject further barricaded himself."
But how do police train for a hostage situation? Duley says they go through extensive training so they can make sure that both themselves and the hostages are safe.
Duley said, "Our officers start off with a week-long, or a couple day-long training for tactical operations. From there, they do monthly training within our own team."
He said at the end of the day, getting hostages out is always priority number one once the officers arrive. At the end of the day, the children were rescued unharmed, and Houton was arrested.
Houton appeared in court and bond was set at $1 million dollars.