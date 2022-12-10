Man of Honor Society Gives Hams to Fellow Vets

An area veterans group is giving back to their fellow brothers and sisters in arms. The Man of Honor Society held their annual ham donation drive earlier today at Marathon Park, hoping to fill both the stomachs and hearts of their comrades.
Vets lined up down the block, waiting for their turn to get their Christmas ham, and even Santa was there to show his support.
Tom Rottscheit, a member of the Man of Honor Society, said, "It's important to us, because, we're also military. We're a brotherhood and sisterhood, and so we'd like to thank them for everything that they did for this country."
Even with snow coming down, there was nothing but warm hearts at Marathon Park, Rottscheit said he was happy to help his fellow veterans, and already can't wait for next year.