Man of Honor Society holds fundraiser

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) The Man of Honor Society held their 19th annual fundraiser to give back to those who have given so much, inviting the community to join them for live music and good food, with all of the proceeds going to help veterans who are struggling with their bills.
Tom Fusk, the chairman of the society's fundraising committee, said, "There's a lot of vets within Marathon County that need help, some with their rent, some with their automobile so they can get to work, and some with medical expenses."
The society's Vice President John Fust said that for veterans, sometimes asking for help is the toughest battle, saying, "Our vets are pretty proud, it takes a lot for our veterans to ask for assistance, and when they do we know they're in need, so once we get a request in, usually within 24 hours there's a check written."
The community showing veterans that even though they're retired from the service, somebody still has their six.