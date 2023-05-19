Man on motorized scooter hit at intersection by vehicle in 'extreme critical condition'

SCHOFIELD (WAOW) — A man riding a motorized scooter was struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Schofield and is in 'extreme critical condition' according to a news release by Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schultz on Friday.
At 11:38 a.m. Tuesday the Everest Metro Police Department and Riverside EMS responded to a vehicle versus a motorized scooter crash at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Radtke Street in the City of Schofield.
Upon arrival, it was observed the male on the motorized scooter sustained severe injuries and was receiving lifesaving measures from people who came upon the accident.
Riverside EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to Aspirus Hospital.
The man is currently listed in extreme critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit. The operator of the vehicle who struck the motorized scooter remained at the scene.
No charges or citations have been filed as a result of the accident. The crash remains under investigation.