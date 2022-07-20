Man pleads guilty to child sex trafficking in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – One of three men facing charges over the repeated sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl has entered a guilty plea.
Ger Yang, 37, of Wausau was facing five felony charges related to the November 2020 assault of the girl.
Among those charges:
- Trafficking of a child as a repeater
- Child enticement-prostitution as a repeater
- Second-degree sexual assault of a child as a repeater
- Party to a crime of child enticement-sexual contact as a repeater
- Party to a crime of second-degree sexual assault of a child as a repeater
Of those charges, Yang plead guilty to the child trafficking charge; the others were dismissed, but read into the record at his plea hearing on Tuesday, July 19.
According to police, Yang paid the girl $60 to have sex with him, after she ran away from her foster home. He also participated in a group sexual assault of the girl at the home of Dennis Moua, 32, in Wausau, where about 20 other people were present.
Yang’s sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 7.
In January, Moua was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision on multiple counts, including party to the crime of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
The other man, Jacob Lo of Wausau, is charged with two Class D felonies of child enticement. Lo faces misdemeanor charges of sexual intercourse with a child 15 years or older, where the actor is younger than 19.
His trial date has not yet been set.