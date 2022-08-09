Man sentenced in fatal Wausau cemetery shooting

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The man convicted in a fatal cemetery shooting from 2019 will spend life behind bars.
A judge sentenced Henry West to life without the possibility of parole Tuesday. West opened fire at the Pine Grove Cemetery, killing one person, Patty Grimm, and injuring two others, Rosemelia Short and Bill Buhse. He also rigged his apartment building to explode. It not did not explode, but started fire instead.
Investigators said West was a disgruntled cemetery employee.
Multiple people took the stand Tuesday to talk about how the shooting has impacted their lives, including the families of the victims.
West was convicted of multiple charges including intentional homicide, which comes with a mandatory life sentence.
His sentencing was delayed. It was supposed to be held in July, however, West wanted to change his plea, which a judge ultimately denied.