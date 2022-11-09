Man sentenced to 4 years in death of Point woman

WINONA, Min. (WAOW) -- A Minnesota man convicted of killing a Stevens Point woman will serve 4 years behind bars.
20-year-old Hannah Goman was killed in February when she was hit by Adam Anderson, who was driving drunk. Anderson received the maximum sentence in Minnesota for the crime.
"Does it fit the crime, no," said Michelle Strasser-Goman, Hannah's mom. "Will it bring her back, no."
The irony of the sentence and the case was not lost on Strasser-Goman.
"My daughter was going to school in Minnesota and lived in Wisconsin and the punishment would have been much harsher if this would have happened in her home state," she said.
In court Wednesday, Anderson also requesting to delay his sentence until December.
"Hannah didn't get to close up any loose ends," Strasser-Goman said. "This happened in February. Hannah's loose ends were closed at no request of her own. She didn't get to request to live another day."
With the legal case closed after nine months, Hannah's family is now left to move forward as best they can.
"We continue to do things in her honor, continue her legacy," Strasser-Goman said. "We continue to have people remember who she was."