Man thanks Merrill first responders for quick action saving his life

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - In early November, Joseph Kohn was on a routine call to work on a cooler compressor at a Merrill gas station.
He was on the roof when Kohn says there was a malfunction causing severe facial trauma and arm injuries.
"Looked like my face was kind of blown open," said Kohn. "Ya know, it's not where it's supposed to be."
In need of help, Kohn's vision was minimal, but he climbed down the ladder where a customer at the gas station called for help.
First responders were at the scene immediately, knowing that they only had minutes to save Kohn's life.
"First instinct was that he was going to need a lot of care, and a lot of care quickly," said Kyle Banaszak, Merrill firefighter.
He was sent to UW-Health in Madison, where he spent the next three weeks in the trauma center.
"Nothing prepares anybody to be a trauma patient," said Kohn. "Nothing prepares you to spend a month in the hospital."
While Kohn was in the hospital, he wondered what was next.
"It's a very emotional thing," said Kohn. "A lot of time to think by yourself."
He was able to go home around Christmas, saying it was emotional seeing his family. He spent the next week slowly recovering with the help of his wife.
On Thursday, Kohn was well enough to visit the Merrill Fire Department to thank paramedics for saving his life. The first responders who saw him for the first time since the incident were impressed by his recovery.
"It's quite amazing to see in modern medicine and the trauma surgeons what can actually be done," said Paul Peterson, who was a first in the ambulance with Kohn.
Kohn spent the rest of his day thanking first responders, and those who jumped into action at the gas station to get him help.
"Everybody helped me out there. It was a customer at the gas station that found me," Kohn recalled "I give her credit for getting help right away, not just the ladies at the gas station, but the firefighters, the police department. I can't thank any of these people enough."
The cause for the incident is still under investigation, but Kohn says he's focused on his recovery with more surgeries ahead.