Man with hemophilia shares how center helped him

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Winnebago, Outagamie and
Waupaca Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Pine River near Florence affecting Florence County.

Peshtigo River near Porterfield affecting Marinette County.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Shawano, Outagamie and Waupaca
Counties.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.
For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1167.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Thursday was 1167.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man with hemophilia shares how center helped him

  • Updated
  • 0
Man with hemophilia shares how center helped him

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) CJ Orth is one of many Wisconsinites living with hemophilia, a blood disease that prevents the blood from clotting, and can cause minor cuts and bruises to bleed severely. CJ has the most severe kind, severe hemophilia B. 

Orth said, "I couldn't really do a lot of the physical stuff that some of my peers could do, so throughout some times, it's been really depressing. Especially in later years, I was a little bullied for it in middle school just because I couldn't do anything else that the other people could do."

But just last year, the Hemophilia Outreach Center opened up in Wausau, aiming to give people with the disorder the treatment they need, and to make them feel accepted. 

CJ says that the center helped him learn valuable skills like how to self-infuse when drawing blood, and the center says they're happy to help him and others like him. 

Registered Nurse Coordination Angie Ferrar said, "We provide comprehensive care to all of our patients, so they can come here and we'll help them with not only their working bleed if they have an active bleed, but helping them with their prescriptions, helping them if there's insurance questions."

In addition to medical services, the center also offers support groups and special events. 

Tags

Recommended for you