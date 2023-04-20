Man with hemophilia shares how center helped him

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) CJ Orth is one of many Wisconsinites living with hemophilia, a blood disease that prevents the blood from clotting, and can cause minor cuts and bruises to bleed severely. CJ has the most severe kind, severe hemophilia B.
Orth said, "I couldn't really do a lot of the physical stuff that some of my peers could do, so throughout some times, it's been really depressing. Especially in later years, I was a little bullied for it in middle school just because I couldn't do anything else that the other people could do."
But just last year, the Hemophilia Outreach Center opened up in Wausau, aiming to give people with the disorder the treatment they need, and to make them feel accepted.
CJ says that the center helped him learn valuable skills like how to self-infuse when drawing blood, and the center says they're happy to help him and others like him.
Registered Nurse Coordination Angie Ferrar said, "We provide comprehensive care to all of our patients, so they can come here and we'll help them with not only their working bleed if they have an active bleed, but helping them with their prescriptions, helping them if there's insurance questions."
In addition to medical services, the center also offers support groups and special events.