Man's life saved by Menards employee

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) — First responders received a call around 11 a.m. on June 4. The call was for a man named Todd Gerke who needed medical attention at the Menards in Plover. He was in cardiac arrest.
Luckily a Menards employee, Matt Rinehart, was CPR-certified and quickly jumped in to give him CPR.
"And that's when I came around the corner and I saw an individual with a woman over him and immediately realized he was in cardiac arrest," said Rinehart.
Rinehart currently attends UWSP majoring in physical therapy, which is where he became CPR-certified.
According to first responders the early CPR helped keep Gerke alive.
"Early CPR is the key once we can keep the heart going and blood flowing, and once the blood is flowing the oxygen will continue," explained Deputy Chief Anthony Luchini.
But Todd and his wife Debbie believe it was fate.
"You know the stops and timing before I got to Menards was like a miracle because otherwise Matt wouldn't have been there and I probably would have died in that parking lot," Todd Gerke said.
Gerke said his recovery process has been rough so far but he is happy to be alive.