Manufacturing Industry Addresses Employment Issues

Wisconsin manufactures are having a hard time finding workers, despite a new report that said they're actually doing pretty well.
As the economy recovers, manufacturing companies big and small are feeling the brunt of an employment shortage. To fill employment gaps, some larger manufacturers are turning to automation, but one industry official said that will come at a cost.
Buckley Brinkman, the CEO of the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity, said, "When you invest in all that technology, you increase the area for a cyber attack, so it's gonna be really critical to invest in cybersecurity as well."
Brinkman said that the issue could take some time to fix. Manufacturers encourage anyone who is qualified to apply.