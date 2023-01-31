MARATHON CO. CRIME STOPPERS: Thief takes $6,500 worth of jewelry from Rib Mountain store

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) — A thief snatched $6,500 worth of jewelry from a Rib Mountain store and your help is needed to find him.
Marathon County Crime Stoppers is looking for new clues in the crime at Jim Kryshak Jewelers in November 2022.
Officers say security camera photos show the suspect buying a diamond bracelet and diamond earrings using a credit card with a stolen number on it.
If you can identify him you are asked to contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip on-line at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.