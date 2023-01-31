 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 to
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas,
Florence, and Forest Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

MARATHON CO. CRIME STOPPERS: Thief takes $6,500 worth of jewelry from Rib Mountain store

  • Updated
Crime Stoppers Kryshak

A thief snatched $6,500 worth of jewelry from a Rib Mountain store and your help is needed to find him.
RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) — A thief snatched $6,500 worth of jewelry from a Rib Mountain store and your help is needed to find him.
 
Marathon County Crime Stoppers is looking for new clues in the crime at Jim Kryshak Jewelers in November 2022.
 
Officers say security camera photos show the suspect buying a diamond bracelet and diamond earrings using a credit card with a stolen number on it.
 
If you can identify him you are asked to contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
 
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip on-line at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
 
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

