Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Two women steal nearly $350 in clothing from Scrubs Boutique and More

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — If you recognize the two women in this photo you are asked to contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
They are suspected of stealing nearly $400 worth of clothing from the Scrubs boutique in Rib Mountain.
The pair entered the store on August 30 and went into a dressing room with a bag and when they left store clerks noticed items missing from the merchandise racks, said Brad Tatro, a Marathon County Sheriff's Department detective.
"The females left with a bag that was bigger and 10 items were missing from the racks valued at $344," Tatro explained.
Anyone with information can make tips anonymously to Marathon County Crime Stoppers.
* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
* Type: Submit a tip online here
* Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.