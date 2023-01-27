Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department issues advisory with changing weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Marathon County Sheriff's Department is urging drivers to be careful on the roads.
With snow and freezing rain the last few days, road conditions aren't ideal for travel.
The department says they've been busy helping stranded drivers the entire day Friday. With wind expected to pick up and temperatures soon to be dropping, the department encourages drivers to be wary of changing conditions.
"It has slowed down a little bit, but we all need to be aware that the weather is going to be changing," said Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb. "When that weather changes tonight into tomorrow with the dropping of temperatures and the wind, it could potentially cause other issues on the roadway."
To keep other drivers safe, the county is suggesting taking it slow, increase your following distance between vehicles, allow extra time to get to your destination, pay attention to what's in front of you and keep your headlights on.