Marathon County Historical Society is awarded the Reuben Gold Thwaites Trophy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Marathon County Historical Society was awarded the Reuben Gold Thwaites Trophy on August 24.
The award ceremony was hosted outside the Yawkey House Museum.
The Historical Society has been awarded the same award twice before. The first award dates back to 1958 and again in 1989.
The recognition and award was due to the Historical society's museums, exhibit's, and their online presence during COVID.
The award was given by Wisconsin Historical Society CEO Christian Overland.
"They have also done an amazing job of preservation of the building's that they have as well as the collection care that they have and they keep collecting and keep access going," said Overland.
