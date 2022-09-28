Marathon County Hosts Job Fair

Looking for work is never easy, but at the Workforce Development Center, they're hoping too ease the process, and find the right person for the job. Nearly a dozen companies from across Wisconsin came together in Wausau.
Business Services Director Brian Kalish talked about how employers are handling a shrinking pool of candidates. "It's a difficult time for employers. There are many openings and the pool of candidates is very small. We're doing the best that we can to find as many job seekers as we can."
Most of the employers were from the manufacturing industry, but Kalish says that they will help with any job search.
If you are looking for a job, but were not at the event, you can walk into the Marathon County Job Center at ay time during business hours for help.