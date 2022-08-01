 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marathon County Humane Society and Tundraland fundraise $4000 for pet adoptions

  • Updated
  • 0
Marathon County Humane Society and Tundraland fundraise $4000 for pet adoptions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Tundraland in Wausau and the Marathon County Humane Society recently teamed up for a fundraiser with incredible results.

Over the two weeks of fundraising pet food and donations, the hardware store was able to raise $4,000 to help pay for the adoption fees of 29 animals.

The pet food donated will go directly to the shelter.

"We got dog food, dog toys, cat toys, and treats. These animals in the shelter are going to be super happy when they get all of these new treats today," said Brittany Paa, Showroom Manager at Tundraland.

Brittany hopes to sponsor several more animals to help give them a permanent home. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com