Marathon County Jail looking to hire 16 correctional officers

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) - The worker shortage is being felt throughout the nation, from private companies to the government.
And it's even hitting jails across Central Wisconsin, along with taxpayers' wallets.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department says they're forced to spend about $3,100 per day to house inmates in other counties, even though there is plenty of room at the Marathon County Jail.
Right now about 170 inmates are behind bars at the Marathon County Jail, but its capacity is 279 , meaning there should be plenty of room.
Instead, the county is housing its other 92 inmates in surrounding counties because it does not have enough workers.
"Over the last couple of years we have noticed a trend where were not getting as many applicants for any of our positions, whether it be deputies, dispatchers, corrections officers. But, where were really feeling the pinch is correction officer positions," said Chad Billeb, Chief Deputy for the Marathon Sheriff's Department.
It doesn't come cheap either, costing taxpayers nearly $100,000 a month to send inmates elsewhere.
“You really have to make that balance so the people that are willing to work for you and put in the time - remain relatively happy and well,” said Larry Woebbeking, Taylor County Sheriff.
Marathon County is looking to add 16 correctional officers, hosting a hiring event this Thursday.
“We need people that are committed to being a part of a team and join us here a the sheriffs office to be apart of that - and provide a very important service," said Chief Deputy Billeb.
The event will be held at Marathon County Juvenile Detention Facility, at 7015 Packer Drive in Wausau, from 3:00pm-7:00pm.
It will give those thinking about applying the chance to work and see the environment in a real world experience.
"Number one, to understand what the job is about - to actually walk into a secure facility, see what that looks like and feels like, and then meet with the staff that actually works in those facilities," said Chief Deputy Billeb.
Officials say they've also adjusted the hiring process, making it easier for both those applying, and those screening the applicants.
For more information on the hiring process or to apply click here.