Marathon County Sheriff's office set up dispatcher station for Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU (WAOW) –- The Marathon County Sheriff's office made sure their presence was felt everywhere during the Wisconsin Valley Fair. 

The Sheriff's Office has created the makeshift police dispatch center set up for over five years and they say this takes some of the work of Emergency Medical Service dispatchers in other areas. 

"A lot of varying situations can occur out there, so just being able to have a dedicated dispatch system to that situation or to any situation that's occurring is just a paramount of importance to us," said Dylan Green, Communications Supervisor.

