Marathon County Sheriff's Office warns people of softball tournament scam on Facebook

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is gearing up to host their annual Marathon County Battle of the Badges this weekend in Edgar.
The softball tournament is a way the Marathon County law enforcement to fundraise and give back to families of first responders.
Things took a turn when Marathon County Law enforcement discovered the scam page Badges Softball Tournament 2023. The Sheriff's Office sent out a Facebook post warning of the scam and page:
The page being used as a way to scam and ask people for money.
"That's not how we do business," said Ted Knoeck, Patrol Lieutenant. "We come in contact with them either on the phone or in-person, we just ask people to make sure their very diligent on what their donating towards."
Marathon County Sheriff's Department advise people to use this website.