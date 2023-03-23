Marathon County Snowmobile Season in Review

Marathon County (WAOW) -- Despite Marathon County trails not opening until January 21st, Trailmates Snowmobile Club leaders say it was a successful season, with an average amount of days.
Weather was sporadic this year, which often makes conditions difficult for the clubs in charge of trail up-keep.
"We had good snow, then we had some rain in-between." Recalled Trailmates Vice President Allan Zahrt. "That was challenging to keep the trails in good and safe conditions."
The season was split into two parts, separated by a ten day stretch of closed trails from February 14th through the 24th. Despite the gap, tourism remained strong.
"We do get people coming from Illinois and Iowa. They go as far north as they have to to get snow. When it's here they stop here and ride here so, I think we had a very good season that way."
With another successful year gone by, Zahrt says there is something special about riding in Marathon County.
"One thing we have is the most trails per county in the state of Wisconsin. So we have a lot of trails to ride, and we have snowmobile friendly cities."
Though there were only two additional total riding days compared to last year, the trails were open three weeks longer.