Marathon County still operating free COVID testing centers

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- While we may not be seeing those long lines for drive through testing anymore, there are still plenty of free COVID testing centers in North Central Wisconsin.
The Marathon County Health Department still operates two free testing sites, at Marathon Park and the Hmong American Center, but they also offer test kits if you're looking to test at home.
Whether you have symptoms or not, Vaccine and Testing Coordinator Danielle Habeck says it's still important to test.
"In the event that someone is symptomatic or showing symptoms, we would advise that that individual test. That's always been our advice," she said. "If they've been exposed certainly we would also advise that they test at that time as well. "