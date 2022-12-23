Marathon County (Zone 1) snowmobile trail opens

Weather Alert

...VERY WINDY WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TONIGHT AND SATURDAY... .Low pressure over southern Ontario will continue to intensify as it tracks north towards western Quebec on Saturday. Bands of light snow wrapping around the western flank of the storm will affect mainly eastern Wisconsin from time to time, and lake-effect snow will increase in the Lake Superior snowbelt of northern Wisconsin. However, the main impact from the storm will be widespread blowing and drifting snow, caused by strong northwest winds. The wind will drive wind chills to 15 below to 35 below zero. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and low wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to an inch possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chills 20 below to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, especially in open areas. The combination of wind and cold could result in exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&