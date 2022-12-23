Marathon County (Zone 1) snowmobile trail opens

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — The Mountain Bay Trail from Marathon County J (Zone 1) going east into Shawano County is now open Friday, according to the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry.
The Facebook post also states:
All other zones/trails remain closed at this time. Please stay off closed trails and respect private property. Our Recreation Deputies will be out enforcing all trail closures. Violations could result in citations or loss of trails.
Visit https://www.travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile for the most up-to-date information regarding snowmobile trails.