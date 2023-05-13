Marathon man arrested, accused of attempting to entice children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau police have announced the arrest of a 65-year-old Marathon man for attempted child sex crimes.
Saturday morning, police confronted and arrested Jeffrey Seubert after they say he reached out to someone he thought was a 15-year-old to meet for sexual- and drug-related activities.
That 15-year-old was actually an undercover police officer.
Police moved in on Seubert when he arrived at the meeting place.
He's being recommended for multiple felony charges, including child enticement, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and possession of meth.
He's scheduled to appear in court on Monday, where he will be formally charged.