'Marilyn's' set to open soon in Medford

MEDFORD, Wis, (WAOW) -- Foodies across Taylor Co. will soon have a new place to frequent.
The part time restaurant formerly known as Marilyn's Fire House moved directly across the street, and will soon be fully open five days a week for the public to enjoy some affordable upscale drinks and creative food, all in a relaxed and welcoming environment.
"We are definitely going for the elevated pub style in drinks and food." Explained owner Marilyn Frank. "Every bar offers a great burger, we do that. Every supper club offers a great steak, we do that, and we have all kinds of great things in-between."
She says she is very excited to work with many local farmers, and will eventually be making the entire upstairs available to rent out for private parties.
Today was just the first day of their soft opening, which has been invite only, but say they are confident they will be fully open by June.
They recommend you follow their new Facebook page for all further details and specials.