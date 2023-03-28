Mark Rolfing visits SentryWorld Golf Course ahead of U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - The city of Stevens Point is gearing up for a big summer ahead.
Preparations are already underway for the U.S. Senior Open at the SentryWorld Golf Course, with over 150 contestants battling for the title.
Golf broadcasting legend, Mark Rolfing, made a quick stop in Stevens Point to check it out, and he says he could feel the buzz in the air from the locals.
"It's a totally different feeling, coming to a place like Stevens Point, then say going to New York City or a big metropolitan area," said Rolfing. "The people are so proud here the fact that they're hosting this championship."
Rolfing goes on to say the course is set up perfect for the fan watching experience.
The tournament is slated for June 29th - July 2nd, and tickets are available on the SentryWorld website.