Mark your calendar for the strongest meteor shower of the year

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region tonight into Wednesday. The mixed precipitation will turn to
all snow over much of northern Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon and
evening, with periods of heavy snow expected Wednesday night. East
winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which could combine with heavy
snow accumulations to cause tree and power line damage. Sporadic
power outages will be possible. Travel could become hazardous due to
the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains on exact precipitation
type and amounts as temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and
ice accumulations of a tenth to quarter of an inch. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze possible. Winds
could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
Noon CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.
Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches. Roads, and especially bridges and
overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The strong
winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and
could cause sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

Mark your calendar for the strongest meteor shower of the year

  Updated
Mark your calendar for the strongest meteor shower of the year

A bright meteor can be seen during the Geminids shower on December 14, 2020, in Bavaria, Germany. Known as the the strongest meteor shower of the year, the Geminids will peak this year on December 13.

 Matthias Balk/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

The best chance to see the strongest meteor shower of the year is on its way this week.

The Geminids, known for bright, intensely colored meteors, have been streaking across the night sky since late November, and the shower will peak the night of December 13 through December 14, according to the American Meteor Society.

"If you had to pin one (meteor shower) as being the best of the year, year in and year out, it would be the Geminids," said Robert Lunsford, fireball report coordinator for the society. "Normally, from let's say the suburban area, under good conditions, you could probably see 30 to 40 meteors (an hour)."

With clear skies and no bright lights in the way, the Geminids can appear at a rate of about 120 visible meteors an hour, according to NASA. However, there is no escape from the big beacon in the sky that will obscure most of the fainter meteors this year: The moon will be shining at 72% fullness, according to the American Meteor Society.

"It is still going to be a good shower, even with the moon," said Bill Cooke, lead of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office. "Find a decently dark sky, find something that will block the moon, maybe a building or a tree, and look away from the moon at the sky."

Geminids' growth

First observed in the mid-1800s, the shower initially delivered only 20 visible meteors per hour at maximum. Since then, the Geminids have reappeared every year, growing stronger in numbers. By the 1960s, the event had surpassed the substantial August Perseids, once the stronger shower with hourly rates of 50 to 100 meteors.

It is unclear how the Geminids might change in the foreseeable future, Cooke said, with some models indicating the shower will increase in intensity and others estimating a gradual decline over the next few decades.

The Geminids are unique in that their source is the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, while most other meteor showers are born out of debris from icy comets. That's why Geminids streams can be unpredictable — because it is more difficult to model asteroid breakups, Cooke said.

The asteroid 3200 Phaethon is unusual in its own right, behaving like a comet when it nears the sun. It also has an orbit, which it completes every 1.4 years or so, that's closer to the sun than any other asteroid. When 3200 Phaethon is near Earth, the asteroid sheds its dusty debris, hence the Geminids display.

How to see Geminids meteors

The Geminids are active from November 19 to December 24, according to EarthSky, but their hourly rates don't start reaching double digits until December 10, Lunsford said.

The shower is known for being family friendly and a good one for young viewers in North America to observe since it's the only major shower that exhibits the most activity before midnight. The meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Gemini, which will rise in the sky at around 10 p.m. ET, Lunsford said.

"You can observe when the radiant is at its highest, which is between 1 a.m. and 2 (a.m. ET) with moonlight, or you can try viewing earlier in the evening when the moon is still below the horizon," Lunsford said. "The rates will probably be fairly similar at those times, too."

The Geminids will be viewable from all parts of the world, but for the Southern Hemisphere, it is best to view toward the middle of the night at 2 a.m. local time, since the radiant will need to be at its highest to be seen. The position of the radiant will be low on the horizon and will also cause the meteors to appear at a reduced rate, Lunsford said.

According to NASA's meteor camera data, the Geminids shower is among the best for production of fireballs, meteors that are brighter than the planet Venus, second only to the Perseids, Cooke said. The biggest and brightest Geminids meteors are often said to appear greenish in color.

The moon's Illumination has affected Geminids watching for the past two years, but the meteor shower is expected to occur around a new moon in 2023, creating perfect viewing conditions.

"When you see a meteor burn up in Earth's atmosphere, you're seeing something that's been out in space for a very long time," Cooke said. "From a scientific perspective, by studying it, we can learn something about what makes up those comets. To the casual observer, they're a nice firework (display) — meteor showers are nature's fireworks."

The next and final major annual meteor shower of 2022 will be the Ursids, which peak the evening of December 22, according to EarthSky.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.