Marshfield Chamber of Commerce, president Scott Larson part ways

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MACCI) and MACCI President Scott Larson have "mutually decided to part ways," according to an email from the MACCI Board of Directors.
Larson joined MACCI 17 years ago. The letter also states the board will “immediately begin conducting a search for the Chamber’s next president."
The message also stated:
The Chamber and its Board of Directors wish him all the best in his future endeavors as he explores other opportunities. We appreciate everything that Scott has done for the betterment of the organization and community throughout his 17 years of dedicated service with MACCI.