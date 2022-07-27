Marshfield child found shortly after going missing

Marshfield, Wis. (WAOW) -- A child reported missing in the Marshfield area Wednesday afternoon was found shortly after the report was filed.
According to the Marshfield Police Department, Wood County Dispatch took a report of a 12-year-old from the Wildwood Park in the city of Marshfield.
Officers learned the child was enrolled in the Wood County Project Lifesaver rescue program.
With help from Project Lifesaver volunteers from a number of area organizations, the child was quickly found a short distance from Wildwood Park.