Marshfield City Council continues to work on EMS referendum

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -- The City of Marshfield is mulling over asking homeowners to pay directly for their emergency services.
It's just one of several options the city is facing due to a significant budget deficit.
And to say that frustration was high at this morning's special Police and Fire Commission meeting would be an understatement.
The City of Marshfield is debating putting a referendum question on the spring ballot, asking if citizens would be willing to pay an extra fee to fund police, fire and emergency personnel in the city.
Monday afternoon, leaders from the Police and Fire departments explained the shortfalls they're facing.
Those shortfalls included staffing positions and outdated equipment - as they're already faced with major budget cuts for next year.
Now, it's coming down to the best way to ask.
"I mean, if you went and said we want $5 million and want to hire 30 people and buy three ambulances, that's just not gonna happen," said Steve Barg, the Marshfield City Administrator. "I think we want to pick a question for the ballot that would have success."
Barg also shared a referendum like this would not be a one-time thing either, and would need to be approved multiple times to maintain the department as is.
Nothing was finalized Monday afternoon, but the importance of getting a question on the spring ballot continues to be urgent.
If the question is delayed until the November election, they would go head-to-head with the Marshfield School District's proposed $90 million referendum.