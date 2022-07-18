Marshfield City Council votes to uplift Conceal Carry ban in City Hall

MARSHFIELD, WI (WAOW) - Marshfield's City Hall will no longer be a weapon free zone.
In last week's meeting, city council voted in favor 6-4 that the "No firearms' sign be removed.
This will allow concealed carry and other lawful weapons in the building.
The issue has been on the council's agenda for years, and has failed twice.
One main question that was raised in the meeting was the use of the courtroom in the building.
But, City Attorney Harold Wolfgram says the building is considered municipal, which leaves it up to legislation to decide on the ruling.
"The legislature determined that when it came to a municipal building, the municipality has the opportunity to treat that however it chose," said Wolfgram.
Council members in who voted in favor of no, say bringing guns into the building can cause more harm than help.
"We say if everyone brings a gun we're gonna be safe, but I don't think that true. That's probably a myth. I don't think we have data to actually support that." said Council member Natasha Thompkins.
According to a release from the city administration from 2019, 55% of employees preferred to keep the signs and prohibit weapons in the building.
