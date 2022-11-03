Marshfield Clinic expands recovery coach program, aims to provide hope for those with addiction

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield Clinic Health System is aiming to help those with addiction, something that affects thousands in the Badger State.
Marshfield Clinic Health System is doing that by expanded Recovery Coach Program.
"Addiction is an epidemic," Lanise Crisp, a recovery coach through AmeriCorps, said.
Crisp struggled with addiction for around 25 years.
"I understand what addiction is, I been through the ups and the downs and the lowest of the low," she said.
She's now four years clean and helping others on their road to recovery.
"I just think because of everything I've been through, God had a purpose," Crisp said. "Everything I went through was for this purpose, to be here for those suffering."
She's helping people as a coach through Marshfield Clinic's Recovery Coach Program. The Recovery Coach Program has been around since 2017, but recently expanded to Weston and Wausau locations.
"(The goal is to) provide that sober companionship for somebody, to walk alongside somebody who is navigating that recovery world," said Meagan Barnett, the Community Health Manager at Marshfield Clinic Health System. "And really to provide hope to somebody who may have lost that in their journey."
The program also helps find community resources and is completely free.
"All you have to be willing to do is agree to an open relationship with you and the recovery coach," Barnett said.
For those who are anxious about reaching out and taking this step, Barnett says there is no need to worry.
"We don't have a one stop shop, one journey to getting into that recovery world, we really support every single person as an individual," Barnett said.
Crisp says that while the recovery journey can be a bumpy one, you should never give up hope.
"Recovery is possible, you have to believe," she said.
Both say that no one will be judged for reaching out, and the only requirement is feeling like you need help.
You do not have to be a patient at Marshfield Clinic to have a coach. If you're already a patient, talk to your primary care doctor to get help. If you're not a patient, call Meagan at 715-221-8422.