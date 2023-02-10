Marshfield Clinic study shows more than 1,000 snowmobile injuries in five-year span

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - This winter, Wisconsin has accounted for 10 snowmobile related deaths.
Health officials say there are also a staggering amounts of injuries, many of which have gone unreported.
The report conducted between 2013-2018 concluded there were over 1,000 injures that were reported to health officials.
Off those numbers, the clinic knows many incidents go unreported and estimates there is about 640 snowmobile injuries every year in Wisconsin.
Most they say come from night riding or riders being unfamiliar with the trail.
"Thirty percent of them had some sort of fracture," said Jennifer King, an epidemiologist at the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute. "So, a broken bone of some type and the most common broken bones were upper extremities. So, upper arms, wrists, hands, those types of things."
King says only 10-20% of all injuries get reported, which means there are likely thousands more.
With over 200,000 registered snowmobiles in the state, they're hoping riders take their health and safety seriously.