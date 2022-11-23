 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICY STRETCHES AND FOG MAY RESULT IN LOCALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS LATE TONIGHT INTO THANKSGIVING MORNING...

An increase in low-level moisture will result in a threat of fog
late tonight, especially over central and north central Wisconsin.
With temperatures falling below freezing, patchy freezing fog is
also expected. Even in areas where fog does not develop, moisture
may deposit on cold roads overnight, leading to patches of black
ice. The icy conditions should be most prevalent between 3 am and
9 am Thursday.

Holiday travelers should be alert for locally icy roads, and poor
or rapidly changing visibilities, late tonight into Thanksgiving
morning. The worst conditions are expected to occur in central
and north central Wisconsin, where foggy conditions are most
likely.

Marshfield Clinic to consolidate SANE program to Weston location

  • Updated
  • 0
Marshfield Clinic to consolidate SANE program to Weston Clinic

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System will be consolidating its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) program from Marshfield over to the Weston location.

The program uses specialized nurses to help perform medical examinations on victims of sexual assault - both mentally and physically.

The clinic will be shifting SANE nurses to be based out of the Weston location rather than current groupings which include Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield hospital.

Marshfield Clinic Health System says the move is because of a bigger need for nurse examiners in Weston, saying their system gets six to eight reports per month versus Marshfield's three.

In a statement, the Marshfield Clinic says in part:

"There will be no interruption for patients. The low volume in Marshfield limits the amount of clinical training and experience available to and required of nurses in the program."

For victims that do live in Marshfield, the clinic says if patients "only" need the exam, they'll have to travel to Weston. If it is a medical emergency, they advise those patients should go to the nearest hospital and a SANE nurse will be dispersed to that location. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you