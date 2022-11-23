Marshfield Clinic to consolidate SANE program to Weston location

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System will be consolidating its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) program from Marshfield over to the Weston location.
The program uses specialized nurses to help perform medical examinations on victims of sexual assault - both mentally and physically.
The clinic will be shifting SANE nurses to be based out of the Weston location rather than current groupings which include Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield hospital.
Marshfield Clinic Health System says the move is because of a bigger need for nurse examiners in Weston, saying their system gets six to eight reports per month versus Marshfield's three.
In a statement, the Marshfield Clinic says in part:
"There will be no interruption for patients. The low volume in Marshfield limits the amount of clinical training and experience available to and required of nurses in the program."
For victims that do live in Marshfield, the clinic says if patients "only" need the exam, they'll have to travel to Weston. If it is a medical emergency, they advise those patients should go to the nearest hospital and a SANE nurse will be dispersed to that location.